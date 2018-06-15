Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 1,017 Shares of Kellogg (K)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 890,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,520,000 after acquiring an additional 41,652 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Kellogg by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 284,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,311,000 after acquiring an additional 65,135 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $63.00 target price on Kellogg and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Kellogg from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Kellogg from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.79.

Kellogg traded up $0.46, reaching $67.06, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,788,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,154. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.51. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 67.81%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.47%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $16,410,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Fareed A. Khan purchased 8,080 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.78 per share, for a total transaction of $499,182.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 626,992 shares of company stock valued at $39,993,290 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, and veggie foods.

