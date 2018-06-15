AMETEK, Inc. (AME) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 196.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,840 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 823,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,650,000 after acquiring an additional 24,863 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in AMETEK by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 13,620 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in AMETEK by 447.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 392,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,436,000 after acquiring an additional 320,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in AMETEK by 4,786.1% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 117,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after acquiring an additional 114,866 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $151,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,599,483.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AME traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.09. 1,503,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.56 and a 12 month high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 21.46%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. ValuEngine raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.17.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

