Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.75 Million Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 61.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 48,162 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UTX. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United Technologies by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in United Technologies by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,981,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,985,000 after acquiring an additional 364,257 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,434,000. Tdam USA Inc. raised its holdings in United Technologies by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 95,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after acquiring an additional 27,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in United Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 882,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

In other news, CFO Akhil Johri sold 6,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total transaction of $803,029.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,041,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $1,246,159.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,475.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,143,938. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UTX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.91. 7,458,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,521,375. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $109.10 and a 12 month high of $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.26. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UTX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.