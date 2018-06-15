Private Ocean LLC Purchases 318 Shares of iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWR. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000.

Get iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund opened at $217.12 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund has a one year low of $188.02 and a one year high of $220.02.

About iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.