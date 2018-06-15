ProAssurance (PRA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $37.15

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.15 and last traded at $37.25, with a volume of 5998 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.95.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRA shares. TheStreet downgraded ProAssurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $52.00 target price on ProAssurance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. ProAssurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.50.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $201.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.42 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is presently 61.39%.

In other news, Director Magnus James Gorrie purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.20 per share, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,231 shares in the company, valued at $557,855.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ProAssurance by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,684,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,986,000 after purchasing an additional 110,970 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,242,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,858,000 after buying an additional 70,179 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,383,000 after buying an additional 256,834 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,743,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,646,000 after buying an additional 180,270 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,869,000 after buying an additional 73,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities; professional liability insurance for attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance for employers, groups, and associations.

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.