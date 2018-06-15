Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shares Sold by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA decreased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 3.8% of First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8,711.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 26,889,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,890,000 after buying an additional 26,584,514 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 448.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,567,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,404,000 after buying an additional 5,368,843 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 575.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,205,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,553,000 after buying an additional 2,731,361 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 60,483.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,423,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,392,000 after buying an additional 2,419,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $78.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Barclays set a $84.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.85.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $410,273.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ciserani Giovanni sold 12,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $931,551.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,629.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,938 shares of company stock worth $1,604,483 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $75.99 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $195.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.58.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.