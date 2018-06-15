Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Procter & Gamble (PG) Share Price

News headlines about Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Procter & Gamble earned a media sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 48.4713561720906 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.85.

Procter & Gamble traded up $1.39, hitting $77.38, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 14,943,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,857,209. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $94.67. The firm has a market cap of $192.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.22 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 5,300 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $410,273.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven D. Bishop sold 2,075 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $149,130.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,199.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,938 shares of company stock worth $1,604,483 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

