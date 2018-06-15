Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,147 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Vonage worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vonage by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,632,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,388,000 after acquiring an additional 40,126 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in Vonage during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the first quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vonage by 22.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 590,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after buying an additional 107,337 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vonage alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

In other Vonage news, insider Vinod Lala sold 29,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $311,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,949. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan Masarek sold 234,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $2,620,805.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,189 shares in the company, valued at $7,765,261.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,749,482 shares of company stock valued at $19,747,411. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vonage traded down $0.09, hitting $12.34, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 23,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $12.45.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.76 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 16.84%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vonage Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.