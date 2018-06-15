Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Has $2.49 Million Stake in Progressive Corp (PGR)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 418.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,962 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 18.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Clinton Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 26.1% in the first quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 78,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 16,257 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 14.9% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $57.00 price target on Progressive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Progressive to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Progressive from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.06.

Shares of Progressive traded up $0.04, reaching $61.93, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 18,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,305,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.67. Progressive Corp has a 52 week low of $43.59 and a 52 week high of $64.77.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Progressive had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.90%. analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $121,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,073 shares in the company, valued at $853,105.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $762,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,483,650.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,224. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

