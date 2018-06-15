MKM Partners Boosts Progressive (PGR) Price Target to $75.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price lifted by MKM Partners to $75.00 in a report released on Tuesday, May 22nd. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $57.00 price target on Progressive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Progressive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Progressive from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.06.

Progressive traded up $0.47, hitting $62.36, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. 4,190,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,451,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Progressive has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $64.77.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Progressive had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 6.75%. equities analysts expect that Progressive will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $121,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,105.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $762,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,483,650.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,224 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its holdings in Progressive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 171,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 19,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Progressive by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 91,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

