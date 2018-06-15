Project-X Market Capitalization Tops $4,000.00 (CRYPTO:NANOX)

Project-X (CURRENCY:NANOX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Project-X coin can currently be bought for approximately $51,109.80 or 7.77460000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Project-X has a total market cap of $4,000.00 and approximately $38.00 worth of Project-X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Project-X has traded down 23.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003638 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00018674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015272 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00596249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00237941 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00044640 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00093312 BTC.

About Project-X

Project-X was first traded on February 26th, 2017. Project-X’s total supply is 1 coins.

Buying and Selling Project-X

Project-X can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project-X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project-X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project-X using one of the exchanges listed above.

