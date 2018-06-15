Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR) Stock Price

News headlines about ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ProQR Therapeutics earned a news sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.5977444659373 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

ProQR Therapeutics traded down $0.05, reaching $6.70, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 5.64. ProQR Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $207.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.64.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. research analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRQR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.10.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

