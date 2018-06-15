ADT (NYSE:ADT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ADT (NYSE:ADT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 5th.

According to Zacks, “ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses primarily in the United States and Canada. ADT Inc. is based in BOCA RATON, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ADT. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on ADT in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on ADT in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ADT in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ADT in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. ADT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

ADT opened at $8.09 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.11. ADT has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $13.02.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that ADT will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew Africk bought 130,000 shares of ADT stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.46 per share, with a total value of $969,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 1st quarter worth $2,994,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 1st quarter worth $612,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 1st quarter worth $2,714,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 1st quarter worth $2,442,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of burglary, video, access control, fire and smoke alarm, and medical alert solutions to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers professionally monitored security solutions; and interactive home and business automation solutions that are designed to control access, react to movement, and sense carbon monoxide, flooding, and changes in temperature or other environmental conditions, as well as address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

