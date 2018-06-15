Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Proteostasis Therapeutics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 43.6355630160961 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Proteostasis Therapeutics stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 4.03. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $8.61.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.21. Proteostasis Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.43% and a negative net margin of 1,052.40%. analysts predict that Proteostasis Therapeutics will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Proteostasis Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine raised Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

About Proteostasis Therapeutics

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class, which is in Phase II study.

