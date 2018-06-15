Providence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,112 Shares of Microsemi (NASDAQ:MSCC)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsemi (NASDAQ:MSCC) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Microsemi accounts for approximately 1.4% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsemi were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Microsemi by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,817,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,748,000 after purchasing an additional 680,797 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsemi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,037,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Microsemi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,798,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsemi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,035,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsemi by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 959,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,573,000 after acquiring an additional 373,001 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsemi alerts:

In other Microsemi news, VP Frederick C. Goerner sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $136,125.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,613.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul F. Folino sold 3,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total value of $243,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSCC remained flat at $$68.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. Microsemi has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $68.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Microsemi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Microsemi in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Microsemi from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Microsemi in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Microsemi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.32.

About Microsemi

Microsemi Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers analog mixed-signal integrated circuits; field programmable gate arrays; system on chip solutions and application-specific integrated circuits; power management products; and timing and synchronization devices, and precise time solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Microsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.