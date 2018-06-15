Providence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 993 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLO. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Valero Energy by 831.0% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 116,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 104,396 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,853,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $445,213,000 after purchasing an additional 72,930 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 35,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE VLO traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.18. 5,081,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,568,093. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $126.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 98.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Valero Energy from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Cowen upped their price target on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.65.

In other Valero Energy news, insider Joseph W. Gorder sold 85,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total value of $10,364,316.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 524,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,629,262.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.04, for a total value of $121,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.