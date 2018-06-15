Proxeus Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.21 Million (XES)

Proxeus (CURRENCY:XES) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 8th. Over the last seven days, Proxeus has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Proxeus has a total market cap of $18.21 million and approximately $315,720.00 worth of Proxeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proxeus token can now be purchased for $0.0919 or 0.00001397 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Radar Relay and Qryptos.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Proxeus alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003644 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00018679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015272 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00600100 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00236229 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00044855 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00092906 BTC.

About Proxeus

Proxeus’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,240,350 tokens. The Reddit community for Proxeus is /r/proxeus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proxeus’ official Twitter account is @proxeusapp. Proxeus’ official website is proxeus.com. Proxeus’ official message board is medium.com/@proxeusapp_4423.

Proxeus Token Trading

Proxeus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos, Radar Relay and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proxeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proxeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proxeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Proxeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proxeus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.