Prudential Financial Inc. Has $2.91 Million Holdings in Cambrex Co. (CBM)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.17% of Cambrex worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Cambrex by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cambrex by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cambrex by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Cambrex by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cambrex by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter.

CBM opened at $46.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.27. Cambrex Co. has a 1-year low of $42.55 and a 1-year high of $62.30.

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.22. Cambrex had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $141.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Cambrex Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Shawn Cavanagh sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $1,987,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory Sargen sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $3,339,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,837,700. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cambrex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Cambrex Profile

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals.

