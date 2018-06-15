Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 60,894 Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 70.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 60,894 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems opened at $125.49 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. EPAM Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $131.75.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $424.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.15 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.45%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total value of $404,913.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,172.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaina Shekhter sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $830,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,700.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective (up previously from $123.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $135.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.25.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design, prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment, end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, managed services, and porting and cross-platform migration.

