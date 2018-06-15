Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 78.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 178,712 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.17% of Varonis Systems worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 45,307 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 358,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after buying an additional 89,442 shares during the last quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 176,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after buying an additional 48,087 shares during the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 175,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,524,000 after acquiring an additional 101,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $2,194,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $80.95 on Friday. Varonis Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $83.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.90 and a beta of 0.78.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $53.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.71 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.00%. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. research analysts expect that Varonis Systems Inc will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.07.

In other news, EVP David Bass sold 1,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.72, for a total transaction of $145,155.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,375 shares in the company, valued at $9,644,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 176,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.82, for a total transaction of $13,770,249.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,563,039.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 361,286 shares of company stock valued at $27,672,044. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. The company, through its software, allows organizations to protect data stored on premises and on cloud, such as sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

