Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,468 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.24% of PS Business Parks worth $38,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in PS Business Parks by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after buying an additional 22,013 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 246.6% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 46,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James H. Kropp sold 1,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total transaction of $208,464.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.15, for a total transaction of $174,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,821 in the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PS Business Parks traded up $0.62, reaching $124.37, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 187,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,753. PS Business Parks Inc has a 52 week low of $107.91 and a 52 week high of $137.60. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.50.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.92. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 43.04% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 12th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.46%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. PS Business Parks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.67.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a real estate investment trust (?REIT?) that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office and industrial space. The Company defines ?flex? space as buildings that are configured with a combination of office and warehouse space and can be designed to fit a number of uses (including office, assembly, showroom, laboratory, light manufacturing and warehouse space).

