Psychemedics Corp. (PMD) VP Neil Lerner Sells 4,892 Shares

Psychemedics Corp. (NASDAQ:PMD) VP Neil Lerner sold 4,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $98,231.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Psychemedics opened at $19.72 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $106.60 million, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.73. Psychemedics Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99.

Get Psychemedics alerts:

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Psychemedics had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Psychemedics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Psychemedics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 377,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Psychemedics by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 285,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after buying an additional 29,544 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Psychemedics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Psychemedics by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 58,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 14,410 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Psychemedics by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 45,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Psychemedics Company Profile

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The company's tests provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data, which can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period of time.

Receive News & Ratings for Psychemedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Psychemedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.