PTC Inc (PTC) is Pacific Grove Capital LP’s 9th Largest Position

Pacific Grove Capital LP cut its stake in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the period. PTC comprises approximately 2.6% of Pacific Grove Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pacific Grove Capital LP owned approximately 0.09% of PTC worth $7,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in PTC by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,476,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,723,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in PTC by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in PTC by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $5,740,000. 98.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTC stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $94.43. 6,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,085. PTC Inc has a 1-year low of $52.20 and a 1-year high of $95.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.34.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. PTC had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $307.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, Director Robert Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,726,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $2,059,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 612,529 shares in the company, valued at $50,454,013.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,778 shares of company stock worth $10,967,374 over the last 90 days. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PTC. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc develops and delivers software products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: IoT Group, Solutions Group, and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things (IoT) applications and augmented reality (AR) experiences; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

