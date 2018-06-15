PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, May 23rd.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. William Blair reissued a hold rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.86.

Shares of PTCT stock traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $37.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,322,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 1.71. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $39.04.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.46 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a negative return on equity of 40.42%. The business’s revenue was up 111.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Marcio Souza sold 5,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $178,828.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Scopia Capital Management LP increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 5,914,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,782 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3,516.8% during the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 653,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,897,000 after acquiring an additional 672,404 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,130,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,890,000 after acquiring an additional 634,972 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 508.6% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 640,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,326,000 after acquiring an additional 535,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 796,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,286,000 after acquiring an additional 514,068 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and Emflaza (deflazacort) for treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

