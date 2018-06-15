Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,229 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,271% compared to the typical daily volume of 51 put options.

PTCT stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.16. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $38.57.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.42% and a negative net margin of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 111.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Marcio Souza sold 5,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $178,828.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 45,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PTCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Barclays lowered PTC Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.86.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and Emflaza (deflazacort) for treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

