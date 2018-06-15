Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 829,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,828 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $43,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 21,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Milestone Group Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Milestone Group Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 4,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 28,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Wells Fargo & Co to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Macquarie upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $54.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.82.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.98. The company had a trading volume of 35,709,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,252,996. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $49.27 and a 1-year high of $66.31.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 4th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

In related news, EVP Petros G. Pelos sold 25,567 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $1,400,048.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

