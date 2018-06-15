Centenus Global Management LP Decreases Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG)

Centenus Global Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the period. Public Service Enterprise Group accounts for 0.8% of Centenus Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Centenus Global Management LP’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 174.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,306,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,590,000 after buying an additional 3,372,101 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 258.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,798,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,790 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,608,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,492,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,565 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,175,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,947,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,772,000 after purchasing an additional 892,228 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $825,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,777.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 20,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $1,093,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,899 shares of company stock valued at $4,042,936 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group traded down $0.11, hitting $52.11, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 60,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,443. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $53.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.32.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

