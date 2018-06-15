PulteGroup (PHM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PHM shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.25. 3,563,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,780,118. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $35.21. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.03.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. PulteGroup had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 7th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.44%.

In related news, COO Harmon D. Smith sold 1,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $32,729.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 308,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,663,441.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl W. Grise sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $430,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,761 shares of company stock valued at $2,086,972 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,912,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $761,852,000 after acquiring an additional 658,662 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 6,522,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,360,000 after acquiring an additional 773,494 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 2,993.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,059,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,962,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,550,000 after acquiring an additional 627,590 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods names.

