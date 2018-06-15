Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in 180 Degree Capital Corp (TURN)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in 180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN) by 381.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 0.32% of 180 Degree Capital worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,220,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after acquiring an additional 826,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TURN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.30. 17,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,374. 180 Degree Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45.

In other news, CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 396,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,378.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 95,420 shares of company stock valued at $202,797 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in tiny technology including microsystems and transformative nanotechnology companies and applications in the cleantech, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, and electronic sectors.

