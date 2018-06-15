Pundi X Market Capitalization Achieves $0.00 (CRYPTO:NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 30.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. During the last seven days, Pundi X has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar. One Pundi X token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Hotbit, DDEX and Coinnest. Pundi X has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $4.15 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008320 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003654 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00018672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015275 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00599048 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00236000 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00044592 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00093489 BTC.

About Pundi X

Pundi X’s genesis date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 68,179,231,883 tokens. The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com.

Pundi X Token Trading

Pundi X can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Coinnest, Hotbit, IDEX, Tidex, Bancor Network, DDEX, LATOKEN and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

