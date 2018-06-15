Pure (PURE) Market Cap Tops $1.87 Million

Pure (CURRENCY:PURE) traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Pure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00002031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Pure has a total market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $28,972.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pure has traded down 47% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.09 or 0.03981990 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00021929 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00001171 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000036 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009431 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005256 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00011081 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000065 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004584 BTC.

About Pure

Pure (PURE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 15,167,780 coins and its circulating supply is 14,058,501 coins. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin. Pure’s official website is purealt.org. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pure

Pure can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

