Pure Storage (PSTG) Upgraded at Summit Insights

Summit Insights upgraded shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 22nd.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PSTG. Vetr raised Pure Storage from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.17 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a sell rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Pure Storage from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pure Storage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.05.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage traded down $0.34, hitting $25.05, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 3,723,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,400,344. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $11.99 and a 1-year high of $25.62.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 35.13% and a negative net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $255.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 9,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $240,906.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 232,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $5,756,882.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,796,357 shares of company stock valued at $39,104,665. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.