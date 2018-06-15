PutinCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $727.00 (CRYPTO:PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Livecoin. In the last week, PutinCoin has traded 29.8% lower against the dollar. PutinCoin has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $727.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00041965 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00396042 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000830 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000485 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003627 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00070000 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001707 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 434,560,221 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org.

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

PutinCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Crex24, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

