Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Holdings Increased by Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 38,101 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PMM traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.01. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,798. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $7.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0289 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 21st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%.

