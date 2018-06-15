Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Eaton Vance Corp’s Q1 2019 Earnings (NYSE:EV)

Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eaton Vance in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 22nd, Zacks Investment Research reports. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. William Blair also issued estimates for Eaton Vance’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

EV has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Eaton Vance from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Eaton Vance in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Eaton Vance from $63.50 to $65.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.63.

Shares of Eaton Vance traded up $0.07, hitting $54.96, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,993. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Eaton Vance has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $60.95.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.71 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 19.82%. Eaton Vance’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the first quarter worth $182,000. TLP Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 6,198.3% during the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

