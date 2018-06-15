Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. Lifted by Analyst (COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report issued on Monday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Parham now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ FY2018 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.25 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $34.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

Shares of COG opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.42. Cabot Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $21.71 and a fifty-two week high of $29.57.

Cabot Oil & Gas declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In related news, Director Robert Kelley acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 681,717 shares in the company, valued at $15,168,203.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COG. Motco raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,034.3% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 4,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,008 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 134.2% in the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 172,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 79,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.