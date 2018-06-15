Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Myokardia Inc’s Q2 2018 Earnings (MYOK)

Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Myokardia in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 21st, Zacks Investment Research reports. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.58). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Myokardia’s FY2019 earnings at ($3.40) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.42) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.23) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Get Myokardia alerts:

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.21). Myokardia had a negative return on equity of 25.18% and a negative net margin of 235.47%. The company had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Myokardia from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Myokardia from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

Shares of Myokardia traded down $0.75, reaching $48.20, during trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,429. Myokardia has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $62.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 3.53.

In related news, insider Anastasios Gianakakos sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $143,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,710,850.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $7,350,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,683 shares of company stock valued at $760,121 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYOK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Myokardia by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,920,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,859,000 after buying an additional 521,031 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Myokardia during the 4th quarter worth $20,661,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Myokardia by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 863,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,363,000 after buying an additional 466,232 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Myokardia by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 710,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,922,000 after buying an additional 160,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustees of Princeton University bought a new position in Myokardia during the 4th quarter worth $6,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which has completed Phase II clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to potentially alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myokardia (MYOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myokardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myokardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.