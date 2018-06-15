Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) to report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Q2’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Q2 reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Q2 had a negative net margin of 12.32% and a negative return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Q2 from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Q2 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Q2 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $897,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,559.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $5,344,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380,188 shares in the company, valued at $16,933,573.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 404,096 shares of company stock worth $21,010,186 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Q2 by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,549,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,102,000 after acquiring an additional 45,177 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its position in Q2 by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 104,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Q2 by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge LLC grew its position in Q2 by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge LLC now owns 426,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,730,000 after acquiring an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Q2 by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 796,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,357,000 after acquiring an additional 82,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Q2 opened at $61.75 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Q2 has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $62.50.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2online, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Sentinel, a security analytics solution; Q2 Corporate to support RCFIs to attract and retain larger commercial accounts; and Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform.

