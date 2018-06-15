Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 29th, Zacks Investment Research reports. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 52.82%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.04.

NYSE BAH opened at $45.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $31.06 and a 52 week high of $45.73.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,072,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,546,000 after acquiring an additional 85,180 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,616,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,162,000 after buying an additional 165,979 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,783,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,478,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,272,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,996,000 after buying an additional 22,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,208,000 after buying an additional 406,171 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $7,784,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary D. Labovich sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $782,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 455,498 shares of company stock worth $18,476,193 in the last 90 days. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.81%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

