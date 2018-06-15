Endo International PLC to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (ENDP)

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Endo International in a report issued on Monday, May 21st, according to Zacks Investment Research. B. Riley analyst D. Buck now expects that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63.

Get Endo International alerts:

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $700.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.94 million. Endo International had a positive return on equity of 143.46% and a negative net margin of 75.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ENDP. Canaccord Genuity set a $7.00 price target on Endo International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Endo International from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities lowered Endo International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $7.00 price target on Endo International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Endo International in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.89.

Shares of ENDP stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.88. 39,949,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,956,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,161.84, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.06. Endo International has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $12.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.37.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Endo International by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 307,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 57,328 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Endo International by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 475,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 117,110 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International during the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endo International (ENDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.