Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Medtronic PLC Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Swann dropped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Medtronic in a report issued on Wednesday, June 6th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Leerink Swann analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical technology company will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.72.

Several other analysts have also commented on MDT. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Medtronic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

MDT stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.67. 18,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,601,157. The firm has a market cap of $116.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.28. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $76.41 and a 1-year high of $89.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,710 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,089 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,439 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Folger Hill Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,825,000. Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $5,522,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 35,969 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 8,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $773,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc manufactures and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. The company's Cardiac and Vascular Group segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; diagnostics and monitoring devices; mechanical circulatory support, TYRX, and AF products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

