QAD Inc. Class B (QADB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

QAD Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:QADB) released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $86.19 million for the quarter. QAD Inc. Class B had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a negative net margin of 1.59%.

Shares of NASDAQ:QADB opened at $42.15 on Thursday. QAD Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Separately, ValuEngine raised QAD Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

QAD Inc. Class B Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

