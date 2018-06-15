QC (QCCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

QC (OTCMKTS:QCCO) released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QCCO opened at $0.60 on Friday. QC has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $0.62.

QC Company Profile

QC Holdings, Inc and its subsidiaries provide various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Branch Lending, Centralized Lending, and E-Lending. The Branch Lending segment offers payday loans, installment loans, credit services, open-end credit, check cashing services, title loans, debit cards, money transfers, and money orders through its retail branches.

