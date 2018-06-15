Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Position in Universal Display Co. (OLED)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 57,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Universal Display as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Universal Display by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Display by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OLED shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded Universal Display from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen set a $225.00 price target on Universal Display and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.73.

Shares of Universal Display opened at $98.60 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 1.38. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $86.85 and a one year high of $209.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $43.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.85 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

In other Universal Display news, Director Rosemarie B. Greco sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total value of $368,062.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,205. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

