FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Quality Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:QSII) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Quality Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:QSII) – SunTrust Banks issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quality Systems in a report issued on Monday, June 4th, Zacks Investment Research reports. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Draper forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the year.

Quality Systems (NASDAQ:QSII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Quality Systems had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Quality Systems’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quality Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quality Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quality Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Quality Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Quality Systems to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:QSII opened at $19.10 on Thursday. Quality Systems has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $19.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSII. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quality Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,071,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Quality Systems by 133.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 615,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 352,411 shares during the period. AXA increased its stake in shares of Quality Systems by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 351,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 204,100 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quality Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,699,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Quality Systems by 61.6% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 323,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 123,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

About Quality Systems

Quality Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets software and services that automate various aspects of practice management (PM) and electronic health records for medical and dental practices in the United States. The company's NextGen division provides integrated clinical, financial, and connectivity solutions for ambulatory and dental provider organizations.

