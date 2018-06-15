Quanex Building Products Co. (NX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $239.20 Million

Analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) will report sales of $239.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Quanex Building Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $238.60 million and the highest is $239.80 million. Quanex Building Products posted sales of $229.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanex Building Products will report full-year sales of $893.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $890.20 million to $896.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $929.45 million per share, with estimates ranging from $925.80 million to $933.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Quanex Building Products.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 4th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.86 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 9th. Sidoti lowered shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Quanex Building Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NX. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 11,626 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 150,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 35,791 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanex Building Products opened at $19.00 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $667.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.76. Quanex Building Products has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $24.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.78%.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers; extruded vinyl profiles; window and door screens; cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry; and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as solar panel sealants, trim moldings, vinyl decking and fencing products, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components.

