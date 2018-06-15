Q3 2018 Earnings Estimate for Quanex Building Products Co. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:NX)

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) – Wedbush decreased their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Quanex Building Products in a report issued on Wednesday, June 6th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. Wedbush also issued estimates for Quanex Building Products’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 4th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.86 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.77%. Quanex Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Sidoti downgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Quanex Building Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of Quanex Building Products opened at $19.00 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Quanex Building Products has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.91 million, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,120,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,821,000 after purchasing an additional 324,661 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,948,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,303,000 after buying an additional 23,570 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,553,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,431,000 after buying an additional 218,223 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,203,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,167,000 after buying an additional 285,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 879,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,309,000 after buying an additional 120,707 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers; extruded vinyl profiles; window and door screens; cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry; and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as solar panel sealants, trim moldings, vinyl decking and fencing products, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components.

