Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $1.74 Million in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications opened at $295.61 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $67.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.16. Charter Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $250.10 and a 52-week high of $408.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. Charter Communications had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $10.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Sunday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.89.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

