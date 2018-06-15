Quantenna Communications (QTNA) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Quantenna Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quantenna Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Quantenna Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Northland Securities started coverage on Quantenna Communications in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Quantenna Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

Shares of Quantenna Communications stock opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $609.76 million, a PE ratio of -849.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.81. Quantenna Communications has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $21.21.

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.92 million. Quantenna Communications had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. research analysts predict that Quantenna Communications will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David William Carroll sold 9,240 shares of Quantenna Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $138,045.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,763 shares of company stock worth $661,924. Corporate insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Quantenna Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in Quantenna Communications by 31.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 53,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 12,813 shares during the period. Lyon Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Quantenna Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,308,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quantenna Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,106,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Quantenna Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $512,000. 55.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quantenna Communications Company Profile

Quantenna Communications, Inc designs, develops, and markets wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions portfolio comprises radio frequency chips and digital baseband chips, which support the IEEE Wi-Fi standards, including 802.11n, 802.11ac, and draft 802.11ax.

