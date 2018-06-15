Quantum Market Cap Reaches $12.00 Million (QAU)

Quantum (CURRENCY:QAU) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Quantum token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00002440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Livecoin and Gatehub. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quantum has a market cap of $12.00 million and approximately $119,928.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003644 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00018710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015285 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00599743 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00237343 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00044646 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00093339 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum launched on May 30th, 2017. Quantum’s total supply is 239,775,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,867,103 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @QAUProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is /r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official website is www.quantumproject.org.

Quantum Token Trading

Quantum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatehub, HitBTC, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

